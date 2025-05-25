Iran will participate in Eurasian anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing summit

Tehran, IRNA — The 42nd meeting of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) will be held in Russia with an Iranian delegation in attendance.

Led by Deputy Minister of Economy Hadi Khani, the Iranian delegation has traveled to Moscow, Russia, to participate in the 42nd edition of the EAG, scheduled for May 26–30.

The summit will bring together regional and international experts to enhance cooperation on financial security.

According to Khani, key discussions will focus on risk management in the digital era, financial security challenges in Eurasia, and regional coordination among the Caspian Sea nations.

He also said that Iran aims to strengthen international partnerships, improve its role within the group, and showcase its latest efforts in combating financial crimes.

The official noted Iran’s commitment to tackling money laundering, adding that the country will present its achievements and strategies in tackling money laundering during the conference.

The summit will also feature joint meetings between regulatory officials and private-sector representatives, he said.

The EAG is a FATF-style regional body comprising nine countries: Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

