Historical ties between Iran and Azerbaijan pave the way for enhanced regional cooperation, President says

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and familial bonds between the peoples of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, stating that these connections lay the foundation for a strategic path toward expanding regional cooperation.

President Pezeshkian has been officially welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, at the Zagulba Presidential Palace on Monday.

In the high-level meeting between Iranian and Azerbaijani delegations held at the Zagulba Presidential Palace, President Pezeshkian expressed honor in visiting the Republic of Azerbaijan and meeting with officials from the “brotherly and friendly country.”

He added, “I hope this visit, along with the agreements reached in previous expert-level talks, will mark the beginning of greater strides in strengthening relations between the two countries.”

He further conveyed the warm greetings of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Azerbaijani officials, emphasizing, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed its support for the rights of the Azerbaijani people and firmly believes that the Karabakh region is an inseparable part of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s territory”.

The President described the Iranian delegation’s presence in Baku as “a clear sign of both countries’ firm determination to strengthen ties, enhance unity, and expand solidarity between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Pezeshkian arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for a one-day visit.

Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Pezeshkian was greeted by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov.

