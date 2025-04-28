Iranian banks win court battle against Bahrain in The Hague

Tehran, IRNA – The Court of Appeal in The Hague has upheld a €214 million arbitration award in favor of Iran’s Bank Melli and Bank Saderat in a case against Bahrain.

According to the Legal Affairs Center of the presidential office, the court dismissed Manama’s bid to annul the award, issued after Iran’s banks challenged the 2015 seizure and liquidation of Future Bank by Bahraini authorities.

Bahrain had claimed the bank violated international sanctions, but the arbitration tribunal found no sufficient evidence of illegal activities at the time of confiscation.

The tribunal ruled Bahrain’s actions were politically motivated and disproportionate, ordering it to pay €214 million in damages to the Iranian banks in November 2021.

Following the arbitration ruling, Bahrain sought to overturn the decision in The Hague, arguing that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction and that the award violated public order.

The appeals court, however, ruled that Bahrain’s objections were filed too late and rejected its claims after a three-year review.

