I.A.E.A. is expected to work on technical, not political, matters: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Iran expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) to act within its technical remit with regards to the Iranian nuclear program.

Baqaei, during his weekly press briefing on Monday, also announced the visit of the I.A.E.A.’s technical delegation to Iran.

“The visit is a continuation of the talks that took place last week between Iranian officials and the Agency,” he said, adding that the delegation will hold technical talks with Iranian experts, including on the issue of safeguards.

‘Indirect Iran-U.S. talks scheduled for May 3’

In response to a question regarding the negotiations between Iran and the United States, Baqaei said that the next round of talks is set for this coming Saturday, “based on the understanding and announcement of the Omani host.”

He noted that the decision on the exact timing and location will be announced in coordination with Iran, the U.S., and Oman.

Regarding the slowdown in the negotiation process, he called it a normal phenomenon, arguing that technical discussions are always time-consuming.

The spokesperson also addressed a social media post by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi regarding the next indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

He explained that the X post of the Omani foreign minister was probably not translated correctly and that he meant the fourth round of talks, which will be chaired by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, as in the previous rounds.

Domestic enrichment and lifting of sanctions are Iran’s red lines

Baqaei reiterated Iran’s stance on its peaceful nuclear program and the illegal sanctions imposed on the country. “Enrichment and the effective lifting of sanctions are red lines in the negotiations with the United States,” he said.

The spokesperson emphasized that entering into the details of any negotiation must be within the general framework agreed upon by the parties.

“The mentioned red lines are part of Iran’s negotiating principles, and the issues surrounding them will definitely be pursued seriously,” he added.

Araqchi’s visits to China and Russia explained

Referring to Araqchi’s recent trips to Beijing and Moscow, Baqaei said that bilateral issues, as well as the Israeli war on Gaza, were topics of discussion during the top Iranian diplomat’s visit to the two countries.

“We all must stand against genocide,” he urged, while highlighting the international community’s failure to fulfill its duties regarding the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Warning against Israeli military adventurism

Baqaei also spoke about the Israeli regime’s repeated threats, warning that any adventurism or wrongful action against Iran would be met with a crushing response.

“The Zionist regime’s officials are trying to make such statements with two goals: to overshadow the genocide taking place in occupied Palestine and to destroy any diplomatic process in the region,” he noted.

He further said that these Israeli officials certainly know better than anyone the consequences of adventurism and wrongful actions against the Islamic Republic.

The spokesperson urged Western countries to reconsider their support for Israel, which continues to threaten international peace and security.

Detention of Iranian citizens in France

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson reacted strongly to the arrest of two Iranian nationals in France and their deprivation of consular visits.

He said that the arbitrary detention of individuals expressing their opposition to the Gaza genocide and their deprivation of consular visits is a violation of human rights laws and freedom of expression.

“Iran has followed up on both cases, and a consular visit was agreed upon with the two citizens,” he explained, adding that Tehran expects the French government to clarify this issue. He stated that the Iranian citizens had not committed any crime and had only expressed their human feelings against the war on Gaza.

