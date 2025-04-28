President Pezeshkian stresses enhanced cooperation with Azerbaijan

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan enjoy great potential for bilateral cooperation.

“There are good opportunities and grounds for cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Pezeshkian said before leaving for Baku on an official visit on Monday morning.

He said that trade, scientific, and economic issues as well as crossings between Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Russia will be discussed during his meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

The President stressed the need for transfer of experiences and joint investments in the field of trade and economy. “I hope these visits will lead to the development and growth in all fields,” he said.

“On the sidelines of the trip, Iranian businessmen, industrialists, and academics will discuss with their Azerbaijani counterparts the ways to expand collaboration,” Pezeshkian added.

This is Pezeshkian’s first visit to Azerbaijan as part of his administration’s policy of regional and neighborhood diplomacy. The trip is seen as the continuation of the path of reviving relations between the two countries.

4399**9417