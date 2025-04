Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed Tehran for Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, for a one-day trip.

The trip is being made at the official invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

During his stay in Baku, Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold bilateral meeting with Aliyev.

President Pezeshkian's visit to Baku represents a strategic milestone in Iran's foreign policy, aimed at revitalizing ties between the two countries.

