Iran supports an independent Syria free from terrorism and occupation: Envoy to U.N.

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the United Nations Security Council

On “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)”

New York, 25 April 2025

Thank you, Mr. President.

As this is the first time my delegation takes the floor this month, I wish to congratulate France on assuming the Presidency of the Security Council. I also commend Denmark for its effective leadership and the successful conclusion of its Presidency in March. We appreciate Mr. Pedersen, the Special Envoy, and Ms. Joyce Msuya, the Assistant-Secretary-General, for their insightful briefings. We acknowledge the presence of HE. Mr. Assad Hassan Al-Shaibani in today’s meeting. In light of the evolving situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, I wish to make the following points:​

First, Iran reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. We call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all foreign forces that are in Syria illegally. Ending their occupation is essential for restoring Syria’s sovereignty and achieving lasting peace. In this context, the Israeli regime’s escalating military aggression against Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity constitutes a blatant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and poses a serious threat to international peace and security. The latest UNDOF report confirms Israel’s illegal incursions into the buffer zone and details the occupying forces’ abuses. At the same time, Israeli military forces are entrenching their presence by establishing military outposts and promoting tourism in the occupied areas. It is clear evidence of their expansionist agenda. Israel's objective is the systematic destruction of Syria’s infrastructure and the dismantling of its military and defensive capabilities, rendering Syria unable to defend itself against further aggression. The Israeli acts of aggression are possible only because of full U.S. political and military support. The United States is directly responsible for Israel’s continued violations. The Security Council must act now. Silence only encourages further aggression and impunity, just as we are tragically witnessing in Gaza.

Second, as highlighted by the ASG in today’s meeting, despite the UN's commendable efforts, Syria is still facing a severe humanitarian crisis. Around 16.7 million people, over 70% of the population, need aid, the highest level since 2011. More than 7 million individuals are internally displaced, and millions more have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Humanitarian efforts are underfunded. As of March 2025, only 10% of the $1.2 billion needed has been raised. We are deeply concerned about the continued U.S. sanctions on Syria. These sanctions are unjustified. They block reconstruction, hurt the economy, and prevent refugees from returning. They cause suffering for the entire Syrian population. We call for their immediate and unconditional removal.

Third, we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of civilian life in Latakia and Tartus on 6 March, especially among the Alawite community. We support the Security Council’s call for an independent and transparent investigation. Syria’s interim authorities must ensure accountability and protect all communities in line with international law.

Forth, Iran stresses the importance of fighting terrorism in Syria, especially from foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs). These groups remain a serious threat to Syria and the wider region. FTFs must be returned to their countries and held accountable under international law. Iran is ready to work with all responsible partners to fight terrorism.

Fifth, Iran supports a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015). A peaceful solution must include free and fair elections, a national dialogue, and an inclusive government that represents all Syrians. The United Nations must lead this process fairly while respecting Syria’s sovereignty.

Finally, Iran’s position on Syria is clear and consistent: we support a sovereign, stable, and united Syria, free from terrorism, occupation, and foreign interference. Iran has never taken any action to destabilize Syria or the region. Any attempt to distort Iran’s position is politically motivated and categorically rejected.

I thank you, Mr. President.

