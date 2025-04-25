Apr 25, 2025, 4:53 PM
Senior Russian general killed in Moscow car blast

Senior Russian general killed in Moscow car blast
Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior Russian military official, who was killed in a car explosion near Moscow, on April 25, 2025

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device.

A senior Russian military official has been killed in a car explosion near Moscow.

The Russian authorities named the officer as Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the main operations directorate of the general staff of the Russian armed forces.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has said the improvised explosive device planted inside the car was packed with metal fragments for additional lethality.

According to the news agency TASS, investigators estimated the device’s yield to be equivalent to 300 grams of TNT.

