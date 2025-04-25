Senior Russian general killed in Moscow car blast

A senior Russian military official has been killed in a car explosion near Moscow.

The Russian authorities named the officer as Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the main operations directorate of the general staff of the Russian armed forces.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has said the improvised explosive device planted inside the car was packed with metal fragments for additional lethality.

According to the news agency TASS, investigators estimated the device’s yield to be equivalent to 300 grams of TNT.

