Tehran has always supported Lebanon's sovereignty and independence: Iran’s ambassador

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador to Beirut emphasized the Islamic Republic's unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, stability, and security during his visit to Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

According to a report on Thursday, Mojtaba Amani met with officials at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to clarify any potential misunderstandings arising from a recent tweet he posted.

He explained that the tweet’s content was general in nature, applying universally to all countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, which aimed to prevent any misunderstanding between the two countries, Amani highlighted the need to thwart the enemies’ attempts to create divisions between Tehran and Beirut. He stressed that vigilance and cooperation are essential to neutralizing such attempts.

He reiterated Iran's unwavering support for Lebanon's sovereignty and independence while expressing Iran’s readiness to strengthen bilateral collaboration across various fields.

Amani had previously warned, on his X page, about disarming regional armies as part of an Israeli plan. Following reactions to the tweet, he explained during an interview with Lebanon's Al-Jadeed TV channel that the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had set a time to meet with him. He added that such invitations are natural and routine in foreign relations and should not be considered official summons.

