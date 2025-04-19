Disarmament project a plot against countries, deterrence needed to defend sovereignty: Ambassador to Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani says calls for the disarmament of the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah are a conspiracy.

In a post on X on Saturday, Amani said that maintaining deterrence power was a major element in defending countries’ sovereignty and independence.

In his message, which came in response to the calls for disarming the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, the ambassador said the disarmament project is a clear plot.

“While the U.S. provides the Zionist regime with the latest weapons and missiles, it prevents countries from strengthening and arming their militaries and, under various pretexts, pressures them to reduce or destroy their arsenals,” Amani said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran understands the dangers of this conspiracy and its threat to the security of regional nations, the ambassador said, warning others not to fall into the trap of the enemies.

The Israeli regime and the U.S. have been calling for disarming Hezbollah, a move backed by some Lebanese factions.

Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem has dismissed those calls, saying the movement will not allow anyone to disarm it and is determined to continue resisting against the Israeli aggression.

