Iran is prepared to assist in Lebanon’s reconstruction: Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani says the Islamic Republic is ready to assist in the reconstruction of Lebanon following the Israeli aggression against the Arab country.

Amani said in an interview with Al-Jadeed TV that Iran is trying to cooperate with the Lebanese government in the rebuilding process.

He said that Tehran wants to “take part in supporting the Lebanese people who were affected by the Israeli aggression and communicating with the international sides in this regard.”

The ambassador also addressed the pager explosions that Israel carried out across Lebanon in September last year, which left thousands of people dead and wounded, including Amani himself.

The Iranian ambassador had suffered an eye injury and was among the 96 people who were transferred to Tehran for treatment.

He said the device that wounded him was present in his office, and it was there to “warn of any attack.”

Responding to reports of his summoning by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Amani explained that he was summoned over a recent social media post but could not attend, with no alternative date set yet.

The Iranian envoy in an X post on Friday had warned against Israeli and U.S. “conspiracy” over the calls for the disarming of Hezbollah.

“While the United States continues to supply the Zionist entity with the latest weapons and missiles, it prevents countries from arming and strengthening their armies, and pressures other countries to reduce or destroy their arsenals under various pretexts,” he had written.

