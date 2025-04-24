Oil minister arrives in Moscow to attend 18th Joint Economic Commission

Moscow, IRNA – Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad arrived in Moscow on Thursday to participate in the 18th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission.

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, along with officials from Russia’s Ministry of Energy, who lead the Russian side of the commission, welcomed Paknejad at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport.

During his visit, Paknejad is scheduled to hold discussions with several senior Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov.

On Friday, Paknejad and Tsivilyov, as the heads of the Joint Commission, will attend the closing ceremony of its 18th meeting in Moscow, where the final document of the session will be formalized.

On Wednesday, Iran and Russia held expert-level consultations to prepare the final document across 18 sectors of cooperation.

Key topics on the agenda include establishing an Iranian gas hub, facilitating Russian gas exports to Iran, cooperating on peaceful nuclear energy projects, developing the North-South Transport Corridor, and streamlining financial, trade, and agricultural exchanges.

