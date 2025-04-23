Yemen launches new missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they successfully carried out two separate missile and drone attacks targeting key Israeli sites within the occupied territories.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Army, said a hypersonic missile had struck a vital Israeli target in Haifa.

According to Saree, the operation was successful, and Israel’s anti-missile systems failed to intercept the missile. He added that the attack caused panic among Israeli settlers, with over two million fleeing to bomb shelters.

In addition, Yemeni forces launched a drone attack on a critical target in Tel Aviv, Saree said.

The spokesperson emphasized Yemen’s commitment to its “religious and human duty” to support the Palestinian people, vowing that the armed forces will continue with the operations until the siege on Gaza is lifted.

