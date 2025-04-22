Judiciary chief urges Iran–Turkey cooperation to protect tourists’ rights

Judiciary Chief Qolam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has called for a cooperation agreement between Tehran and Ankara to protect the rights of Iranian and Turkish travelers.

Mohseni-Ejei, who was in Hangzhou, China, to attend the 20th Summit of Heads of Judiciary Systems of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, met with senior judicial officials from Turkey and Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

During his meeting with the president of the Turkish High Court of Appeals, Ömer Kerkez, Mohseni-Ejei hailed the extensive and positive relations between Iran and Turkey, rooted in their good neighborliness.

He stressed the need to draft a cooperation agreement to protect the rights of Iranian and Turkish citizens traveling between the neighboring countries.

In a separate meeting with Islamov Bakhtiyor Jahangirovich, Uzbekistan’s top judicial official, Mohseni-Ejei said Iran was ready to work with the Central Asian country on crime prevention, and to modernize judicial processes, train judges, and promote peace through mediation and arbitration.

