Foreign minister calls for enhancing Iran’s aviation industry amid Western sanctions

Tehran, IRNA — Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering determination to overcome obstacles imposed by Western countries on its aviation sector.

During a meeting on Monday with Hossein Khanlari, CEO of the flag carrier airline Iran Air, Araqchi received a detailed report on the airline's plans to enhance both the quality and the quantity of its services, particularly in preparation for the 2025 Hajj — a pilgrimage to Mecca regarded as the most important place of worship in Islam.

Araqchi highlighted Iran Air's pivotal role in the nation's aviation industry and called for concerted efforts from all relevant sectors to expand and modernize the country’s air fleet.

He strongly condemned the sanctions imposed by the United States and European countries on Iran’s aviation sector, describing them as unlawful and inhumane.

Araqchi also reaffirmed the diplomatic apparatus’s commitment to mitigating the challenges faced by Iran Air and other aviation companies.

