IRGC says it is ready to sacrifice to defend Iran

Tehran, IRNA—The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran says the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the nation's sacred values.

In a statement issued to mark the anniversary of the IRGC’s establishment, which falls on April 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran highlighted the IRGC’s critical role in enhancing deterrence capabilities and confronting any threats to the country.

The statement highlights the IRGC’s origins, tracing back to the visionary leadership of the late Imam Khomeini, who founded the force to safeguard the Islamic Revolution and its principles.

It underscores the IRGC’s dedication to unity and cooperation with other branches of the military and the Basij forces, under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, particularly in confronting the global hegemony.

Beyond its military responsibilities, the IRGC has significantly contributed to Iran's self-sufficiency and prosperity through infrastructure projects and scientific advancements, all in service of the Iranian people.

