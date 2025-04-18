Army Day anniversary kicks off across Iran

Tehran, IRNA – The anniversary of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has started on Friday in Tehran and other cities across Iran.

The ceremony is underway in Tehran at the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, and a number of senior Iranian commanders and officials.

The 29th of the Iranian month of Farvardin (April 18) has been named the National Army Day by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini.

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in April 1979.

