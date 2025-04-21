Pope Francis dies at 88

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta within the Vatican.

He had been hospitalized on February 14, 2025, due to bronchitis.

His health worsened over this period, and doctors diagnosed him with bilateral pneumonia on February 18, as reported by Vatican News.

After spending 38 days in the hospital, he was returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta for recovery.

The pope faced respiratory illnesses in recent years. In November 2023, he canceled his planned visit to the United Arab Emirates due to illness.

Born on December 17, 1963, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, his full name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He was elected to succeed Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

