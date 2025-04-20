Over 90,000 displaced Palestinians are seeking refuge in U.N. facilities in Gaza, says UNRWA

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Sunday that more than 90,000 displaced Palestinians are currently sheltering in 115 U.N.-operated facilities throughout the Gaza Strip amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.

“An already dire situation is deteriorating due to bombardment and the siege blocking the entry of humanitarian and commercial supplies,” the UNRWA said in a statement.

In violation of a January 19 ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the Israeli regime has blocked the entry of medical supplies and other essential goods into Gaza since March 2.

The resumption of the war on March 18 was meant to force Hamas to extend the first phase of the ceasefire deal, while Hamas insisted that the agreement should progress to its second phase, which would end Israeli hostilities.

Since then, more than 1,800 people have been killed in the enclave.

