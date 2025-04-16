Apr 16, 2025, 11:40 AM
Iran’s table tennis genius joins French Pro A League

Following her great performance in Bundesliga, Iranian table tennis genius Shima Safaie has been picked by European teams and was finally transferred to French Pro A League.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian table tennis player Shima Safaie has signed a contract to join Quimper Cornouaille TT in the French Pro A League.

Safaie's contract with Quimper is for one season, and she will play for the French team starting from the beginning of the new season.

Quimper Cornouaille TT finished 8th in the previous season of the French Pro A League.

In addition to Safaie, Nima and Noshad Alamian are also competing in the French Pro A League, which is one of the three most prestigious leagues in the world.

