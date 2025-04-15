Apr 15, 2025, 5:19 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85804257
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Iranian Ambassador meets with Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council

Apr 15, 2025, 5:19 PM
News ID: 85804257
Iranian Ambassador meets with Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council
Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali (left) meets with Deputy Director of Russian Security Council in Moscow on April 15, 2025

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali in a meeting with Deputy Director of the Russian Security Council Alexander Vendiktov discusses bilateral ties and international developments.

Moscow, IRNA – Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, met and held talks with Alexander Vendiktov, deputy director of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The meeting reviewed the latest status of bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation, especially after the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Document, and stressed the need to ratify and provide the basis for implementing the provisions of this agreement.

2050

3 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .