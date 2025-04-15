Iranian Ambassador meets with Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council

Moscow, IRNA – Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, met and held talks with Alexander Vendiktov, deputy director of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The meeting reviewed the latest status of bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation, especially after the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Document, and stressed the need to ratify and provide the basis for implementing the provisions of this agreement.

