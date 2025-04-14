University students hold pro-Palestine rallies in Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Students, professors, and staff from universities in Ardabil and South Khorasan provinces hold protest rallies, denouncing the ongoing violence and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

At the University of Mohaghegh Ardabili on Monday, Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Hassani, the representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, calling the gathering a moment to defend the oppressed and the resistance front.

“Today marks the exposure of the Israeli regime’s oppression, and the divine promise about the destruction of this regime would be fulfilled,” Hojjatoleslam Hassani said during the gathering.

Meanwhile, at the University of Birjand, students gathered at the Imam Jafar Sadiq Mosque and the Tomb of the Unknown Martyrs, chanting slogans such as “Death to Israel”. Protesters called for an immediate end to the violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

Both gatherings concluded with the reading of statements condemning Israel’s actions, with participants reaffirming their support for Palestine and the resistance movement.

The demonstrations reflect growing anger in Iran over the Gaza war, with universities across the country continuing to host similar protests in solidarity with Palestinians.

