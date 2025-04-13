Apr 13, 2025, 6:20 PM
Iran and Russia review ‘practical measures’ to implement strategic treaty: Ambassador

Iranian Ambssador to Russia Kazem Jalali speaks to IRNA in Moscow.

Kazem Jalali highlighted the need to prioritize cultural cooperation as part of the long-term agreement between Iran and Russia.

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador to Russia says the recently-signed comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Tehran and Moscow has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, and the two sides are studying practical measures to implement the agreement.

“The signing of the comprehensive strategic treaty between the two countries has paved the way for us to enter a new phase of relations,” Kazem Jalali told IRNA’s correspondent in Moscow.

The ambassador said a working group has been established at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow to explore practical measures to implement the treaty.

According to the embassy, five articles of the treaty focus on cultural matters, and plans are underway to execute them, he added.

The 20-year cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during his visit to Moscow on January 17.

