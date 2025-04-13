Israel strikes Gaza’s Al-Ahli Hospital; Hamas calls attack ‘a war crime’

Israel has carried out a missile attack on the last functioning hospital in Gaza City, sparking condemnations from Palestinian groups, with Hamas calling the assault another war crime committed by the regime.

Two missiles hit a building inside Al-Ahli Hospital, located in Gaza City’s southern Zeitoun neighborhood, early on Sunday, destroying the emergency and reception department and damaging other structures, Reuters reported.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the building was “completely destroyed,” forcing the “displacement of patients and hospital staff,” according to the BBC.

The ministry denounced the airstrike, and called on international bodies to support Gaza’s health sector based on international and humanitarian conventions in order to help stop Israel’s attacks on medical facilities in the territory.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, also condemned the overnight airstrike, describing it as another war crime by the Israeli regime.

The Al-Ahli Hospital is offering services at a time when Gaza’s health system has collapsed due to Israel’s continuous airstrikes and blockade, Hamas said, adding that the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital adds to the long list of atrocities committed by the regime.

Another Palestinian resistance group, the Islamic Jihad, also denounced the attack as a vicious crime that was committed as part of the genocide against the Palestinian people.

The Islamic Jihad held the United States directly responsible for the attack, saying that Washington’s “provocative policies” and its support for Israel encourage the regime to commit such crimes. That, coupled with the silence of the international community, has turned Gaza into a graveyard for law and humanity, the group said.

Gaza’s media office condemned the attack as a heinous crime, saying that Israel has deliberately destroyed and rendered out of service 34 hospitals in Gaza as part of a systematic plan to dismantle what remains of the healthcare sector in the besieged territory.

