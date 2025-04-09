Senior Iranian and Slovak officials discuss bilateral ties and other issues

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has met with senior Slovak officials in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, for talks covering a host of issues including bilateral relations.

The Iranian official held separate talks with Slovakia’s State Secretary for E.U. Affairs Marek Eštok and Marian Kery, the head of the Slovak National Council’s committee on foreign policy on Wednesday, according to a press release by the Iranian embassy in Austria.

Takht-e-Ravanchi’s trip to Slovakia took place within the framework of a new round of political consultations between the two countries, the embassy said.

Takht-e-Ravanchi and Eštok exchanged views on issues related to bilateral relations in different fields including politics and economy. They also discussed the latest developments in the West Asia region and elsewhere in the world.

The two officials emphasized mutual respect and common interests, while announcing the determination of their respected governments to enhance cooperation in various fields.

In a separate meeting, Takht-e-Ravanchi discussed Iran-Slovakia parliamentary relations with Kery, and explored ways to strengthen those ties.

Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi shakes hands with Slovak MP Marian Kery as the two meet in Bratislava, April 9, 2025.

4194