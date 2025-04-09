Army completing advanced border fence to secure eastern borders: Commander

Tehran, IRNA – The commander of the Army’s Ground Force has announced progress in an advanced border fence in eastern Iran, saying that 70 kilometers of the project have been completed so far.

Speaking at a ceremony on Wednesday, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said the project would ensure sustainable security along Iran’s eastern borders.

He said the Army’s Ground Force is fully prepared to repel any threats using modern equipment and technology.

The commander also pointed to drone bases built in strategic border areas, adding that the Army has made progress in the design and production of operational drones.

He further said that new cutting-edge equipment would be unveiled on Army Day (April 18) in keeping with ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities.

Brigadier General Heidari said these programs are important to improving border security and addressing any security threat.

