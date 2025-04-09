Threats to Iran’s nuclear industry will draw ‘devastating’ response: Parliament commission

Tehran, IRNA – The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Parliament has stressed that Iran will not back down from its right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, warning that any infringement or threat to the nation’s nuclear industry would provoke a “devastating” response.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, coinciding with National Nuclear Technology Day—an annual event celebrating the achievements of Iranian scientists in completing the nuclear fuel cycle in 2006—the commission reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its peaceful nuclear program.

As a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the statement highlighted Iran’s right to develop a peaceful nuclear industry and the necessity of using this indigenous knowledge across various scientific and technological fields.

It also cited Article 4 of the NPT, which advocates for cooperation in peaceful nuclear technology and guarantees equal access to it for all member states, noting its applications in medical, agricultural, and livestock sectors, among others.

“Peaceful nuclear technology drives progress and development across numerous industries. It is the inalienable right of the Iranian nation to benefit from these achievements,” the statement added.

The commission criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for becoming a tool in the hands of the West instead of adhering to its mandate to support countries in accessing peaceful nuclear energy. It accused the IAEA of creating obstacles for Iran over decades rather than providing assistance.

Dismissing accusations against Iran’s nuclear program, the commission called on Western powers to fulfill their obligations, such as constructing nuclear power reactors for Iran in exchange for their longstanding financial debts, instead of resorting to threats and coercion under false pretexts.

“We warn that any interference or threat to Iran’s peaceful nuclear industry will be met with a firm, decisive, and devastating response,” the statement said.

