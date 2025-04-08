U.N. welcomes possibility of indirect talks between Iran and U.S.

New York, IRNA – The spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, has welcomed indirect talks between Iran and the United States which will be held in Oman on Saturday.

Speaking in his daily press briefing on Monday, Dujarric expressed concerned over growing tensions in the Persian Gulf and between the U.S. and Iran.

He welcomed the possibility of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. through third party and said, “We hope that that opportunity, using another country as an intermediary, would be used as a way to lower tensions.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on his official X account, “Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks.”

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court,” he added.

On March 7, Trump announced that he had sent a letter to Iran calling for nuclear negotiations. Tehran responded to the letter later that month, saying it rejects direct talks with Washington over its contradictory and hostile approach but remains open to indirect negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran, Russia, and China are also holding consultations on the nuclear issue in the Russian capital.

“Today and tomorrow, we have [a] tripartite meeting in Moscow, where China, Russia, and Iran will discuss various aspects related to the nuclear issue, the Iran deal, and Resolution 2231,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference on Monday.

9376**9417