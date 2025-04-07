Apr 7, 2025, 10:55 PM
Yemeni army attacks US destroyers in Red Sea and Israeli positions in Jaffa

The Yemeni armed forces announced that they simultaneously targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea and a military position of the Israeli regime in Jaffa.

According to the official Yemeni news agency (Saba Net), the Yemeni armed forces issued a statement emphasizing that the Yemeni drone force targeted a military target of Israel in the occupied region of Jaffa with a drone.

The Yemeni Armed Forces statement also stated: “In response to the continued aggression of the Zionist regime and its crimes against the Yemeni people, the armed forces targeted the enemy's invading vessels in the Red Sea. The Yemeni Navy and drones, in a joint operation, targeted two American destroyers using several cruise missiles and drones.”

The statement added that the crimes committed against our nation and the targeting of civilian installations in various Yemeni provinces demonstrate the enemy’s failure to achieve its goals.

