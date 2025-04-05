Iran's envoy to Russia says culture and art creates sustainable ties between nations

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said that culture and art help establishment of sustainable relations between nations.

Due to their inherent characteristics, culture and art are the most appropriate and sustainable method of maintaining direct interaction, Jalali said, addressing “Cultural diplomacy; Art Without Borders” meeting, which was held in Russia Art exhibition at Gostiny Dvor, a historic exhibition and trade complex in Moscow.

In diplomacy and relations between countries, interaction among nations is the most important element, he said, adding that culture is the best way to connect world nations.

Jalali also visited Iranian artists’ pavilion on the sidelines of the event.

The event hosted over 60 works of painting by the Iranian artists.

