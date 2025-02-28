Iran firm in its principled positions: Foreign ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma'eel Baqayi says that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the resistance, but at the same time, it has honestly faced illegal behavior and terrorism.

"We are steadfast in our principled positions," Baqayi wrote on his X account.

The spokeperson said that not seeing the open and hidden hands of the US and Israel in regional developments is a big mistake.

"It is clear that, according to the Turkish Foreign Minister, "the region must be freed from the culture of one country seeking domination over others; Neither Arabs, nor Turks, nor Kurds, nor Iranians; Neither should seek to dominate, disturb or threaten the other,” but what about Israel?," Baqayi asked.

The spokesperson recalled that within a few days after the fall of Damascus by Turkiye-backed forces, Israel carried out massive attacks against Syrian military and defense facilities and infrastructure, and even its scientific and research centers, and destroyed more than 90 percent of them. "In addition, Israel once again occupied all the Golan Heights and by continuing its expansionism, it has occupied large and important parts of Syrian territory."

Baqayi pointed out that Israel now controls the most important water sources in Syria and repeatedly violates its territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

"This is the achievement of a wrong policy for the people of Syria, Palestine and the entire region," he said.

The spokeperson emphasized that Iran has not pursued any regional ambitions over the past five decades, saying, "All our concern has been supporting the Palestinian people and supporting their ideals in the fight against occupation and aggression and preventing Israeli domination over the region."

"Today, the issue of Palestine is more alive than ever and Israel is more hated than ever. If it weren't for the daggers that were stabbed in the back, no one would have dared to talk about the forced migration of the Palestinian people from Gaza and the annexation of the West Bank," he added.

Baqayi stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the resistance, but at the same time, it has honestly faced illegal behavior and terrorism. "We were the first country to raise the flag of fighting ISIS and violent extremism with the hand of our national hero martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and defeated them in the region."

"We were the first country to oppose a coup against the Turkish government. We were among the first countries to welcome the abandoning of weapons by P.K.K. and considered it an important step towards strengthening security in our neighboring country, Türkiye," he added.

He emphasized that Iran is steadfast in its principled positions and does not change positions from one policy to another every day.

