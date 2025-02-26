Feb 26, 2025, 4:36 PM
TRASECA a ‘cornerstone’ for closer ties between Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia: Minister

The 17th Annual Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of TRASECA, in Tehran, on February 26, 2025.

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq says Iran is fully dedicated to supporting the objectives of TRASECA.

Tehran, IRNA — Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh says Iran believes the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) can serve as a “cornerstone” for strengthening close relations between Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

“Over the past years, our collaboration has shown that this organization can serve as a cornerstone for strengthening close relations between Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond, and Iran is fully committed to supporting this valuable framework,” Sadegh said during the 17th intergovernmental commission meeting of TRACECA in Tehran on Wednesday.

The minister added that the event is an opportunity to enhance regional cooperation, advance common goals, and promote communication, trade, and economic development among member states.

On the sidelines of the event, the Secretary-General of TRACECA, Asset Assavbayev, thanked Tehran for hosting the meeting. He described Iran as an important link connecting member states to the Persian Gulf.

He expressed hope that Iran’s one-year presidency of TRACECA will help facilitate transit and trade among member states.

