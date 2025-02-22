Leader: Anti-Israel gatherings worldwide indicate growing global support for Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says anti-Israel gatherings in Europe and the United States indicate growing global solidarity with the Palestinian nation.

Speaking in a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Intelligence on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the recent anti-Israeli gatherings in Europe and the United States demonstrated that public opinion worldwide was shifting closer to support for the Palestinian people, which is the manifestation of God’s will.

The Leader also praised the glorious rallies held across Iran on February 10, celebrating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He stressed the importance of planning to resolve domestic affairs and said the Ministry of Intelligence’s duty was to cooperate with the government to run the country.

Addressing issues in the economic, political, cultural, and social sectors depends on faith in God, adherence to the principles of the Islamic Revolution, the diligent pursuit of plans and the existing laws in the country, and compensating for lags, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader underscored the importance of coming up with tangible plans to deal with national issues.

Continuous follow-up is key to achieving desired results, said Ayatollah Khamenei.

