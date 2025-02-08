Palestine’s victory is a given: Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that Palestine will emerge victorious against its enemies is a fact.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remark during a meeting with senior members from the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas in Tehran on Saturday.

The chairman of Hamas’ Shura Council, Muhammad Ismail Darwish, and Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of Hamas’ Political Bureau, were among the Palestinian officials who met with the Leader.

The chairman of Hamas’ Shura Council, Muhammad Ismail Darwish (right), and other Hamas officials are seen during a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, in Tehran, February 8, 2025.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the people of Gaza defeated “the Zionist regime, and in fact, America, and didn’t let them reach any of their goals.”

He said the suffering of Gazans over the course of the Israeli war ultimately culminated in the victory of right over wrong.

The Leader thanked the Hamas officials who negotiated the ceasefire agreement with Israel that ended the war.

He said faith was Iran’s and the resistance front’s weapon in their asymmetric war against enemies.

“The issue of Palestine for us is a main issue, and Palestine’s victory is for us a definitive matter,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Hamas officials congratulated the Leader on the occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

