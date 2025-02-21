Iran, Thailand agree to strengthen bilateral ties on 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Tehran, IRNA – Senior diplomats from Iran and Thailand have vowed to deepen bilateral relations during a high-level meeting.

Mohammad-Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday to discuss ways to enhance ties.

The talks, which took place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, focused on expanding political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

The two sides emphasized the importance of increasing political consultations, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and implementing joint programs.

During the meeting, the Thai diplomat expressed gratitude for Iran’s efforts in securing the release of Thai prisoners in Gaza, highlighting her country’s political will to elevate cooperation with Iran across various sectors.

Key agreements reached during the talks included the exchange of high-level delegations, the establishment of a joint economic commission, and the continuation of expert-level consultations in science and technology.

Additionally, the two sides planned to implement cultural programs and hold a joint consular meeting in the coming months.

Both sides also underscored the importance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges and agreed to work more closely on the international arena.

