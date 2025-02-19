Feb 19, 2025, 11:08 AM
Iran rejects reports regarding deportation of Iranians from Lebanon

The Iranian embassy in Beirut dismissed reports of Iranian passengers being deported from Lebanon as baseless rumors.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically denies recent reports alleging the deportation of Iranian citizens from Lebanon, describing them as unfounded rumors.

In response to media reports about the forced return of several Iranian nationals from Beirut airport, the Embassy clarified that such instances were isolated and occurred due to deficiencies or inconsistencies in the individuals' legal documents. The Iranian embassy in Beirut shared this update on their X account on Tuesday.

The Embassy emphasized that the speculations and rumors surrounding the deportation of Iranian travelers are entirely false.

