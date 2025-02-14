Kremlin rejects its role in Chernobyl reactor attack

Tehran, IRNA – Moscow has rejected the remarks made by Ukraine claiming Russia targeted the Chernobyl reactor with a drone.

In response to a question about the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporizhzhia thermal power station, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that there would definitely be people who would disrupt the peace talks.

“There is no talk about strikes on nuclear infrastructure, nuclear energy facilities, any such claim isn’t true, our military doesn’t do that,” he was quoted by AP as saying.

The Ukrainian regime continues to attack peaceful infrastructure, he said.

“There are people who oppose any attempt to start peace talks,” he added.

According to Russian officials, Ukraine launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia thermal power station a few hours ago, which is said to have been damaged and caused power outage for more than 6,000 people.

No casualties have been reported among staff or civilians.

