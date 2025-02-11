Feb 11, 2025, 6:51 PM
Iran supports expansion of Asia Cooperation Dialogue: Araghchi

Iran's top diplomat says Tehran will support the expansion of ACD into an international entity.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran supports efforts to transform the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) into an international organization.

Araghchi met with Nasser Al-Mutairi, secretary general of ACD in Tehran on Tuesday.

Al-Mutairi provided an update on the ongoing cooperation within the regional bloc, following a recent foreign ministerial meeting in Tehran and the subsequent ACD Summit in Doha.

He praised Iran’s contributions during its rotating presidency of the organization. He also underscored the ACD’s role in strengthening cooperation among its member states.

In response, Araghchi also acknowledged ACD’s efforts to facilitate cooperation among Asian nations and expressed Iran’s commitment to supporting the organization’s expansion into an international entity.

He also commended Kuwait for hosting the ACD’s secretariat and for its ongoing support of the Asian body.

