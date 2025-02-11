UN envoys attend New York event marking Iran's Islamic Revolution anniversary

New York, IRNA – Diplomats and ambassadors from various countries attended a ceremony at Iran’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The ambassadors in attendance represent countries from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

In addition, several UN officials, as well as prominent scientific and cultural figures, were also present at the ceremony.

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, along with his deputy, Zahra Ershadi, welcomed the participants.

Bilateral and multilateral negotiations were reportedly held during the event.

