Trump says Palestinians have ‘no right’ to return to Gaza under his plan

New York, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump says the Palestinians, who leave Gaza under his ownership plan for the besieged territory, will not have the right to return to the enclave.

Trump, who has already caused global anger over his plan to resettle Palestinians out of Gaza, made his new controversial remark on Monday in an interview with Fox News.

“Would the Palestinians have the right to return?” asked Fox News' Bret Baier who sat down with Trump to discuss his Gaza plan.

“No, they wouldn’t”, the U.S. president replied, claiming that the Palestinians are going to “have much better housing.”

Trump also claimed that he plans to build “a permanent place” for the Palestinians, “because if they have to return now...it’s not habitable. It’ll be years before it could happen.”

Trump described his plan for Gaza as a “real estate development for future,” saying that he intends to build “beautiful communities” for the 1.9 million people, and that he would be the owner of the property.

The U.S. president first revealed the ownership plan for Gaza during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington last week.

Palestinians have rejected the proposal outright, saying that they would never leave their land.

Countries around the world, including those in West Asia, have rejected it as well, with some of them saying that the plan amounts to ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

4208**4194