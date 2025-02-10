Feb 10, 2025, 9:35 AM
Iranians celebrate 46th anniversary of Islamic Revolution in nationwide rallies

Iranians celebrate 46th anniversary of Islamic Revolution in nationwide rallies
People take part in rallies to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

People participate in rallies commemorating the Islamic Revolution's anniversary in the capital, Tehran, and other cities, towns, and villages.

Tehran, IRNA – Millions of people have poured into the streets across Iran to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the U.S.-backed Pahlavi dynasty and established the Islamic Republic.

People took part in the rallies in Tehran and other cities, towns, and villages on Monday morning, renewing their allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini.

The rallies kicked off at 9:30 local time (6:00 GMT) in 1,400 Iranian cities and towns and over 35,000 villages.

People chanted slogans in celebration of the historic event and waved the Iranian national flag.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will address the crowd converging at Tehran’s Azadi Square.

More than 200 resident foreign journalists and cameramen, along with over 7,000 domestic media personnel, are covering the event. Additionally, more than 350 newsgroups from different channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and all provincial networks across the country are providing live news and video coverage of the rallies.

