Lebanon forms first government in over two years

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanon’s new prime minister, Nawaf Salam, has formed the country’s first government in over two years.

President Joseph Aoun announced on Sunday that he had formally accepted the resignation of the former caretaker government run by Najib Mikati.

He also signed a decree with Prime Minister Salam forming the new government. With this decree, Salam’s cabinet of 24 members takes the helm of the government.

In a speech on Saturday, Salam vowed to “restore confidence between citizens and the state, between Lebanon and its Arab surroundings, and between Lebanon and the international community.”

He also promised to implement reforms to bring Lebanon out of an extended economic crisis.

“Reform is the only path to a true salvation,” he said.

On January 13, Army chief Aoun was named president of Lebanon, and Salam was tasked with forming a new government.

Salam, 71, a diplomat, judge, and academic figure, has previously served as Lebanon’s ambassador to the United Nations and president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

