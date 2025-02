Tehran, IRNA – Commanders, staff, and airmen from the Iranian Army’s Air Force and Air Defense Force have met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Air Force members met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Friday, the anniversary of the day in 1979 when air force staff under the then-Pahlavi regime pledged allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

(This item is being updated.)