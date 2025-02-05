Iran’s upgraded Bavar-373 teams up with S-300 to down enemy aircraft

Tehran, IRNA -- The Iranian Army has unveiled an upgraded version of its Bavar-373 Air Defense Missile System, which worked in tandem with the Russian-made S-300 to destroy mock enemy aircraft on the final day of a massive air defense exercise on Wednesday.

During the concluding phase of the Eqtedar 1403 drill, the domestically developed Bavar-373 system engaged and successfully downed mock enemy aircraft launching an assault on the exercise area in the Kavir Desert of central Iran.

A notable highlight of the exercise was the simultaneous deployment of the S-300 and Bavar-373 air defense systems, whose operational integration enables them to more effectively counter high-altitude threats.

The successful operation of the S-300 systems during the maneuver was a resounding rebuttal to Israeli claims that all of the Islamic Republic’s S-300 missile defense systems were taken out in Israeli airstrikes on Iran last October.

In recent weeks, Iran has also unveiled three underground missile bases housing ballistic and cruise missiles at undisclosed locations in southern Iran. While the bases are immune to attacks, their missiles can be rapidly deployed to target hostile warships in the Persian Gulf.

