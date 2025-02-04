Five people wounded in school shooting in Sweden

Tehran, IRNA - Five people have been shot and wounded at a school in Sweden, police said.

The shooting occurred at an adult education center in the central city of Orebro on Tuesday. There are several other schools on the campus where the center is located, including some with children in attendance.

“This is currently being treated as attempted murder, arson, and aggravated weapons offenses,” police stated.

The extent of the injuries sustained in the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the area as police and emergency response workers launched operations at the scene.

4353