Islamic Revolution’s support for Sunni community admirable, says cleric

Gonbad-e Kavus, IRNA – Abdolbaset Gharehbash, a Sunni cleric and the head of the Islamic Center in Gonbad-e Kavus, has said that thanks to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Sunni community across the country, particularly in Golestan Province, has received numerous services in transportation, water, electricity, gas, telecommunications, agriculture, schools, and health centers.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday, the Sunni cleric said that the services provided by the Islamic Republic over the past 46 years are incomparable to those of the previous regime.

He also said that the conditions of seminaries, schools, and mosques in Sunni areas were improper prior to the victory of the Islamic Revolution, but the attention to the Sunni community has improved, especially under the leadership of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Sunni elites and qualified individuals have been appointed to state positions, a move aimed at enhancing unity in practice, the cleric said.

Moreover, the cleric said that the Islamic system has helped Iranians promote a spirit of solidarity and resistance throughout the world.

He also urged the Iranian nation to participate in the upcoming nationwide demonstration on February 10, when people will mark the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

