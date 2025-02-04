Iran will firmly defend its peaceful nuclear program: Leader’s aide

Tehran, IRNA – An adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to defending its peaceful nuclear program and standing up to the excessive demands of imperialist powers.

Ali Shamkhani was speaking on the sidelines of a Monday visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), where he observed the latest achievements and initiatives of Iran’s nuclear industry.

“Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and never will,” Shamkhani said, highlighting the transparency of Iran’s nuclear activities and its adherence to international commitments.

However, he stressed that the country will resolutely defend its legal rights “politically and technically” against foreign pressure.

Iran and six world powers—the U.S., Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany—signed a nuclear agreement in 2015, under which Tehran accepted certain limits to its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, the U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018 despite Iran’s adherence to its commitments and pursued a confrontational “maximum pressure” policy against the Islamic Republic.

“We are determined to stand against the excessive demands of the promise-breaking and passive global powers and force them to respect the legal rights of the proud Iranian people,” Shamkhani said, making a reference to the unlawful U.S. withdrawal and the failure of the European trio to secure the Islamic Republic’s interests in the face of Washington’s illegal sanctions.

Elsewhere in his comments, Shamkhani underscored the importance of nuclear technology development in Iran, attributing the country’s progress in this field to Iranian knowledge, creativity, and determination.

These factors have firmly established such “invaluable capability” in Iran, and “if we look at it closely, we understand why some countries oppose Iran’s nuclear advancements,” he said.

The top official added that it is Iran’s “scientific independence” in the nuclear sector that has distressed certain global powers.

The Iranian administration’s website refers to Shamkhani as the official responsible for the nuclear case. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, said in a statement on Tuesday that it was in charge of the portfolio.

