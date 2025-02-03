Protest gatherings against VP Zarif violated ‘rules, regulations’: Official

Tehran, IRNA – An official from Iran's Interior Ministry says recent protests against Vice-President Javad Zarif did not follow the country’s rules and regulations and harmed the rule of law.

Abuzar Kowsari made these comments on Monday, in reaction to small protest gatherings that recently took place in Tehran, Mashhad, and Qom. He said these protests were unauthorized and were reported to the police for “monitoring and control.”

Kowsari emphasized that all gatherings in Iran must comply with legal procedures. He noted that although these protests were small in size, they received a lot of media attention.

He warned that such unauthorized gatherings are harmful not only to the government but also to the legal framework of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

