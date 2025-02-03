Ex-British soldier sentenced to 14 years in prison for alleged spying for Iran

Tehran, IRNA – A British court has sentenced a former army soldier to 14 years and three months in prison on charges of spying for Iran.

Before the verdict, Justice Cheema-Grubb said that Daniel Khalife, now 23, joined the Army just before he was 17. She claimed that he later initiated contact with Iranian agents.

The judge claimed that Khalife, whose mother is British-Iranian, used his Iranian heritage to “seem genuine to his handlers.”

She added that he had shared secret information, including the names of British Special Forces, which exposed “military personnel to serious harm.”

The Metropolitan Police welcomed the verdict, saying it “reflects the gravity of the offenses committed by Khalife.”

Khalife, who escaped from Wandsworth Prison in September 2023 - but got caught three days later - was found guilty of “breaching the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act” in November.

