Iran to monitor implications of Netanyahu’s Washington trip for region, Foreign Ministry spokesman

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says Iran will closely monitor any developments arising from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Washington.

Iran will focus on the issues of its concern, Baghaei said during a weekly press conference on Monday, but, he added, “we will carefully monitor... implications for developments in the region and Palestine.”

FM’s trip to Kabul was a natural initiative

Baghaei said that a trip by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Afghan capital was a natural initiative, given the historical, cultural, and religious commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan.

“The international community’s commitment in this regard is well-defined, and Iran wants these bodies to act within this framework,” he reiterated.

Iran’s stance on new developments in Syria

Baghaei said Iran would recognize any government in Syria that emerges from the collective will of the people of the Arab country.

He expressed hope that an all-inclusive government would be formed in Syria to represent all layers of the Syrian society.

Swedish ambassador summoned by the Foreign Ministry

Regarding the arrest and deportation of Mohsen Hakim Elahi, the prayer leader of Imam Ali Islamic Center in Jarfalla, a suburb of Stockholm, Baghaei said the allegations made by Sweden were baseless and unconstructive.

Negotiations on lifting sanctions against Iran

The Iranian official said that if Iran comes to the conclusion that it can secure its interests through negotiations, it will take action in that regard.

Israeli regime continues killing Palestinians despite ceasefire

Baghaei said that the Israeli regime was continuing to commit crimes in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement.

He also urged the international community not to allow the normalization of crimes and killings, and to prevent undermining the proceedings that have specifically started in the International Court of Justice.

9376**9417**4482